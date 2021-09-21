Here's What You Need to Know About Apple's Latest Emergency Security Patches

If you own any Apple products, listen up!

In case you missed it, a recent report came out about potential spyware hacks and the company replied by rolling out emergency security patches for most of their operating systems. The updates will basically close a back door that could allow hackers to send malicious programs directly to a variety of your Apple devices.

One of the bugs patched today is a vulnerability in PDF processing that was used by the NSO Group to remotely attack and spy on an iPhone that belonged to a Saudi activist. His phone was later sent to @citizenlab researchers who analyzed it and reported the issue to Apple. — Apple Security Updates (@ApplSec) September 13, 2021

If you're unsure of the status of your device, the full list of updates can be found here. The affected products include:

iPhone 6s and later

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 2 and later

iPad 5th generation and later

iPad mini 4 and later

iPod touch (7th generation)

Before you update your operating system, be sure to back up your files. Here's a quick tutorial:

Don’t forget to back up your iPhone and iPad before you update. It’s easy to do right from your device.



Here’s how to back up to iCloud. pic.twitter.com/51DWrXZ3ft — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) September 19, 2021

If you suspect that your Apple product may have been hacked or compromised in some way, click here to report a potential security issue. You will be asked for specific details about any fishy activity, so keep track of any glitches you observe.

For more information about the Apple security patches, follow along with their official Twitter feed. You can also call at (800) 275-2273. Read more about the security report submitted by Citizen Lab here.

Did you update your Apple products yet? How easy or difficult was the process? Let us know in the comments.