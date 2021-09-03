The new feature will allow iPhone users to present a digital ID to TSA for entry at airport security.

If you have an iPhone, you may soon be able to keep a digital copy on your phone. Apple has announced eight states will be adopting the technology that will allow residents to upload a copy of their state ID or driver’s license into Apple Wallet. The digital copies will also be accepted by TSA at select airports across the U.S.

People already use phones to store credit cards, gift cards, insurance cards, and health passports. Having the ability to add a state identification card would allow people to leave the house without a purse or wallet.

Apple has started working with each state to make identification copies for both iPhone and Apple Watch. The first two states to roll out the program will be Arizona and Georgia. Six other states—Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah—will be the next group to adopt the digital IDs.

Maryland already allows residents to use digital apps to provide proof of auto insurance, digital driver's licenses will be another way to conveniently provide proof of identification.

“Maryland is proud to be a leader once again in safe innovation with the implementation of mobile driver’s licenses,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “As we look to the future, we are committed to enhancing convenience and accessibility while maintaining the highest safety and security standards for our state and citizens.”

The process for uploading an ID is similar to how you upload a credit card. Just scan an image of the license and it will be stored in your digital wallet. The identification card can only be accessed through Face ID or Touch ID and can be scanned through most identity readers. Personal information is safeguarded through biometrics and encryption. No word yet on when the feature will be available in Maryland.