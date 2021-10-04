PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outage

"Sorry, something went wrong ..."

Having trouble with Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp? It's not just you. On Monday, October 4, users around the world are seeing error message after error message on the three services.

The outage affects every Facebook-owned platform, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. The outages started around 11:40 a.m. ET. As of 12:40 p.m. ET, these issues are still persisting and the platforms remain inaccessible.

WhatsApp and Facebook have provided statements addressing the major outages.

Facebook's Andy Stone said, "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

While WhatsApp writes, "We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible."

*This is an ongoing story and will be updated accordingly. Refresh for updates!