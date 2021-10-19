To what exactly? Well, we don't know yet ...

Rumor has it: Facebook is planning to change its company name next week, as first reported by The Verge. It will focus on "building the metaverse," says a source with direct knowledge of the change. However, the new name has yet to be announced.

"The metaverse refers to efforts to combine virtual and augmented reality technologies in a new online realm," writes CNN.

Sources indicate that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to discuss the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28. But the unveiling could happen sooner.

Facebook has yet to comment or address the rumor.

In addition to its social media network, Facebook also owns Instagram and WhatsApp. This name change could see the three platforms nestled under an umbrella brand.

