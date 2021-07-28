Athletes are raving about the food in the Olympic Village dining halls.

Throughout the coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, we've seen beautiful arenas, amazing spectacles, and fast-paced sporting venues. But let's get to what's really important–what does the food look like?! The Olympic Village has two dining halls, yet we haven't seen any shots of the food during any of the media coverage.

So, here's a behind-the-scenes look at all the food the athletes have been raving about and how coronavirus protocols have affected their dining experience:

But first, we sanitize

The International Olympic Committee has an official playbook that includes everything athletes should and should not do at the Olympic Village's dining halls. Unlike previous years, Olympic athletes staying at the Village are not allowed to venture off-campus and eat at local restaurants. They are expected to eat at the dining halls and to keep their eating times as short as possible. Athletes must sanitize their hands upon entry into a dining hall and put on disposable gloves. They also must stay two meters away from the person in front of them in line while picking out their food. While eating, athletes all sit in between plexiglass dividers that separate one diner from another.

Australian water polo player, Tilly Kearns shared the dining experience on TikTok and showed the world how the athletes were staying COVID-safe. She also added that her team had an extra rule where once the mask was off, they only had 10 minutes to eat their meal.

Now the Good Stuff–The Food

According to posts by several Olympians, the food at the dining halls is simply divine and totally makes up for all the strict COVID rules. Olympians are also saying that the food is a lot better than what they ate at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The dining halls feature different stations with different types of cuisines. Based on some TikTok videos, there is an Asian, pizza, noodles, salad, deli, fruit, pastry, vegetarian, halal, dessert, and Japanese station.

And the food that people have been absolutely raving about? The gyoza! Many Olympic athletes have been commenting about how the gyoza, also known as dumplings, are the best they've ever had in their life. Check out this TikTok review by Team USA Rugby player, Ilona Maher.

The deliciousness does not stop at the gyoza. Another food the athletes have been raving about is the dining hall's fried cheese balls.

So, what do you think about the food at the Olympic Village? Did you find something you'd like to try? Let us know in the comments.