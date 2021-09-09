A Ship Got Stuck in the Suez Canal ... Again

The blocking vessel has since resumed its voyage along the canal.

Egyptian authorities announced on Thursday that a bulk carrier vessel became wedged in the Suez Canal, causing blockage in one lane. Luckily, the carrier vessel, called The Coral Crystal, was able to resume its voyage shortly after running aground.

Now, if that sounds familiar, it's because it is. Earlier this year, the Ever Given container ship became stuck for an entire week before it was finally freed and subsequently became an internet meme in the process.

The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement that the Panama-flagged Coral Crystal ran aground in a double-lane stretch of the canal, forcing the officials to redirect other vessels in the convoy to the other lane. Tugboats managed to get The Coral Crystal, which carries cargo weighing 43,000 tons, back on its voyage.

Officials have not said what caused the vessel to run aground.

The 738-foot-long ship was en route to Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

And, of course, the people of Twitter have something to say about the Suez Canal being blocked ... again:

Everyone on twitter seeing that the Suez Canal is blocked again pic.twitter.com/lypGswyPZO — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) September 9, 2021

heard the Suez Canal is in trouble again pic.twitter.com/mzisKS1PJE — cal? (@cal_gif) September 9, 2021

The ship coming to block the Suez Canal again pic.twitter.com/HJ34HhXNFr — Cassandra (@TheMovieMermaid) September 9, 2021

I don’t know how you manage to block the Suez Canal twice, but I’m taking the opportunity to resurrect this meme pic.twitter.com/B23Yft0H0z — GeekAce (@GeekAce) September 9, 2021

ever given and the coral crystal blocking the suez canal pic.twitter.com/6KiiHdNdld — Marissa (@MarissaSaysWhat) September 9, 2021

The Suez Canal earlier today pic.twitter.com/hagv9qYxZk — Joey (@joeyrihl) September 9, 2021

Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.