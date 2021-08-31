The Princess of Wales lost her life in a car accident on August 31, 1997. She was 36 years old.

Tuesday marks the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death, and family and fans alike are taking the time to honor her memory.

Fans congregated at Kensington Palace Tuesday to pay their respects to the royal, who died in a car accident on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36. Photographs and flowers lined the front gates of the palace, with a banner proclaiming: "Her work continues through her loving sons Prince William & Prince Harry." Kensington Palace Gardens is also extending the viewing hours for a commemorative statue of the Princess today from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (UK). The statue was unveiled by William and Harry just this year on July 1, which would have been their mother's 60th birthday.

In 1998-1999 Earl Spencer arranged for the planting of a new avenue of oak trees in memory of his sister, Diana, Princess of Wales. There are 36 of these oaks, one for each year of her life. pic.twitter.com/B1L3VrrMu3 — Althorp (@AlthorpHouse) August 31, 2021

The Princess of Wales's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, marked the somber occasion by flying the flag at half-mast at the Althorp House, the lavish estate in Northamptonshire where the siblings grew up. To remember his sister, Charles famously had 36 oak trees planted on an avenue of the property between 1998 and 1999 to commemorate each year of her life. The family estate posted a photo of the bountiful trees to social media, undoubtedly showing its progress through the years.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace remembered the "inspirational" royal in an Instagram post, praising her life of "compassion and philanthropic work." Her brother Gianni Versace, who was murdered a month prior, notably dressed the princess in his vibrant designs.

Born Diana Spencer, she married Charles, Prince of Wales in 1981 and became Diana, Princess of Wales. The royal couple had two sons together and divorced in 1996.

People reports that Prince William is taking the day to be with family, which includes his wife Kate Middleton and their three children.

In the decades since her death, Princess Diana has achieved icon status among legions of fans from around the world. Her fashion sense continues to inspire runways, while her advocacy for charitable causes has remained an enduring aspect of her legacy. TV shows and films are documenting her life, from the Netflix series The Crown to Diana: In Her Own Words. A new biopic called Spencer is set to be released this November starring Kristen Stewart as Diana.

How do you best remember Princess Diana? Please share in the comments.