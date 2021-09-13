The "Vaccine Passport" measure is being met with both support and staunch opposition.

Thinking of going clubbing in Scotland? You might want to have your vaccination record handy.

Starting October 1, people in Scotland over the age of 18 will need proof of full vaccination before they can go to "nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, unseated indoor live events, with more than 500 people in the audience, unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people in the audience, and any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance," according to the BBC. That means "many major sporting events–particularly football matches–will be affected, as will concerts and music festivals."

The Vaccine Passport was approved by the Scottish Parliament after the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Green Party voted in favor, but the Conservatives, Labour, and Liberal Democrat parties voted against it. Their critiques ranged from the practical, with Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie "saying there was a 'practical question about the government's ability to even implement this'," to the philosophical, with Alex Cole-Hamilton of the Scottish Liberal Democrats claiming the plan set Scotland on a "disturbing and illiberal course."

While Deputy First Minister John Swinney was originally "critical of vaccine passports" when England unveiled its plans, he said, "On balance–given the benefits to individuals, to the health of the population, and as a way to keep certain venues and events open–a certification scheme is a proportionate step to take ... We all recognise the need to try all we can to protect the return to greater normality that we have experienced in recent weeks."

For those who have already received both doses of the vaccine, they can "download or get a paper copy of a certificate with a QR code," or access it via the anticipated new NHS Scotland Status app. And for those who aren't, "a major goal of the scheme is to encourage more younger people to be vaccinated"—although anyone with "good reasons" for not getting the jab, like suffering from "particular medical conditions," will be exempt, according to the BBC.

Share your thoughts in the comments about countries and states beginning to require proof of vaccination.