VIDEO: Life-Sized Pictogram Steals the Show at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics

Forget angelic choirs of children, state-of-the-art technology, or giant fireworks, the star of the show at the opening ceremony this year was ... a pictogram.

That's right, a royal blue, life-sized pictogram won hearts the world over as it hilariously went through dozens of postures representing the various sports of the Olympic Games. From swimming to sailing, basketball to power-lifting, hardly any events were left out of the routine.

Take a look:

"This should be an Olympic sport."



41 Olympic sports, 50 disciplines as their pictograms - in under five minutes.#TokyoOlympics

📺: NBC

💻: https://t.co/Ora2Knczv5

📱 NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/P8DqMxahuc — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 24, 2021

Not only did the pictogram perform before thousands, but it also took time out of its busy schedule to attend an official press conference. Unfortunately, there were some technical difficulties and we didn't get to hear its responses.

The Twitterverse agrees that this new global superstar is one to watch. NBC is even urging people to send in their own pictogram videos in a fun, impromptu challenge.

Check out the results on Twitter:

Think you have what it takes to make your own Pictograms?



Tag us in your own #TokyoOlympics Pictogram challenge video! pic.twitter.com/yaNk34SXC8 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 24, 2021

The Olympic Games can currently be found on NBC (July 23 to August 8) and streaming online on the official NBC website. For more highlights from the summer Olympics in Tokyo, including up-to-the-minute scores and medal tallies, follow along on Twitter.

