WATCH: 2 Massive Brown Bears Get Into an Intense Fight in Finland

You'll be able to see 3 different angles of the fight, too!

The Boreal Wildlife Centre in Kuhmo, Finland, is home to many wild animals, including brown bears. The wildlife center's focus is to provide "first-class wildlife observation and photography services."

During a trip there earlier this summer, YouTuber Samulin Matkassa captured some incredible footage of two massive brown bears brawling in what turns out to be a fairly intense standoff. The video has more than 1.1 million views and has been shared more than 14,000 times.

Watch the intense fight below:

You can also visit Samulin Matkassa's YouTube channel for a behind-the-scenes look at his trip to the Boreal Wildlife Centre.

