1 killed in double shooting outside Concord sports bar; 1 in custody, police say
1 killed in double shooting outside Concord sports bar; 1 in custody, police say
WSOCTV.com News Staff - WSOC-TV on MSN.com
10/16/21
Police are investigating after one person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting at a Concord sports bar early Saturday morning.
Read Full Story on wsoctv.com
