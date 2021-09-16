$1 million bond set for Houston man accused of killing woman he met on dating app
.
$1 million bond set for Houston man accused of killing woman he met on dating app
9/16/21
Houston police believe Jordan Potts killed Shawtyeria Waites in his apartment after she went out for her birthday.
Read Full Story on abc13.com
