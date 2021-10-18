10 Flint churches to get keys to city for COVID-19 work
10 Flint churches to get keys to city for COVID-19 work
Ron Fonger |
[email protected]
- MLive
10/18/21
Ten churches and their pastors are scheduled to be honored and given ceremonial keys to the city of Flint in recognition for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
