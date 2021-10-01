11-year-old Arizona golfer makes two holes-in-one in the same round
11-year-old Arizona golfer makes two holes-in-one in the same round
Brandon Sapienza - New York Daily News on MSN.com
10/1/21
An 11-year-old golfer from Arizona did the improbable when he made two hole-in ones just seven holes apart in one round on the fairways.
