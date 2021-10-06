18-year-old mother taken off life support, dies 1 week after being shot by Long Beach school officer
18-year-old mother taken off life support, dies 1 week after being shot by Long Beach school officer
10/6/21
An 18-year-old woman who was shot by a Long Beach school safety officer last week has died, her family announced.
Read Full Story on abc7.com
