2 killed in two-vehicle crash in New Russia Township in Lorain County Tuesday
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Cameron tops Trinity 22-13 to notch second win of week
Cameron wins battle of unbeaten teams over Madonna, 38-20
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Visit of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the United States
Cameron wins battle of unbeaten teams over Madonna, 38-20
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Visit of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the United States
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
2 killed in two-vehicle crash in New Russia Township in Lorain County Tuesday
Drew Scofield - Cleveland
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
A 65-year-old woman and 28-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon in a two-car crash in New Russia Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Read Full Story on news5cleveland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ex-Trump aide, Ohio congressional candidate files defamation suit over abuse allegations
You're Nuts: Which Big Ten team presents the biggest challenge to Ohio State making the College Football Playoffs?
Central Ohio high school football teams need time to build winning culture
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL