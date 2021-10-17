20 federal health care workers to help with COVID in Spokane
Melissa Payne
20 federal health care workers to help with COVID in Spokane
The Associated Press - KIRO-TV on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Providence Health Care in Spokane announced Friday it has requested federal resources to help address an increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Read Full Story on kiro7.com
