25% of all critical infrastructure in the US is at risk of failure due to flooding, new report finds
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
OPEC decision pumps up gas prices, analyst says
(15) CCU football becomes bowl eligible with 52-20 win at Arkansas State
Supporters ramping up efforts for Hoxie Civil Rights museum
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Jonesboro woman completes Boston Marathon
Arkansas boy becomes finalist in USA Mullet Championship, hopes to donate winnings
$250,000 bond set for man in rape, drug case
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jonesboro woman completes Boston Marathon
OPEC decision pumps up gas prices, analyst says
Returning stars will shine this season in the Sun Belt
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
OPEC decision pumps up gas prices, analyst says
Blackman out 'indefinitely'
Defense, recovery keys for Arkansas State during bye week
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
25% of all critical infrastructure in the US is at risk of failure due to flooding, new report finds
Drew Kann and Ella Nilsen, CNN - CNN on MSN.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Among the infrastructure at risk to worsening floods are roads, police and fire stations, hospitals, airports and power stations.
Read Full Story on cnn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Berlin Hotels Report Highest Second-best Occupancy and Highest Room Rates of the Pandemic-era for September 2021
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Spread for College Football Week 7
Why hasn't running back Dee Beckwith played for Tennessee football this season?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL