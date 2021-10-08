26-Year-Old Scottsdale Woman Wins Hulu Baking Show
26-Year-Old Scottsdale Woman Wins Hulu Baking Show
Nikki Gaskins - Patch
10/8/21
Scottsdale born-and-raised Tess Levin, 26, recently became one of the winners of Hulu's new competitive baking show, "Baker's Dozen."
