3 arrested in Springfield after police seize 3 firearms, heroin and cocaine
3 arrested in Springfield after police seize 3 firearms, heroin and cocaine
Nick DeGray - WWLP
10/7/21
A month long investigation by Springfield detectives has led to the arrest of three people for possession of three firearms, heroin and cocaine.
Read Full Story on wwlp.com
