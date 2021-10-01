3 finalists for director of new Phoenix police oversight office address community forum
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
New Zealand opener Devon Conway says beating India in their backyard will be as big as winning WTC Final
Amateur prospector finds huge 4.38 carat yellow diamond worth $15.3k at an ...
California Woman Discovers 4.38-Carat Yellow Diamond At Arkansas State Park
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
When’s the last time Arkansas beat Georgia in football?
Five things to know ahead of Arkansas-Georgia
Georgia-Arkansas Kicks Off Packed CFB Slate
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
CCU NOTEBOOK: 5 things to know ahead of CCU's conference opener
Wildcats enter WAC-ASUN Challenge play against Central Arkansas
Georgia-Arkansas football 2021 live stream (10/2) How to watch online, TV info, time
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
JT Daniels, KJ Jefferson to be game-time decisions for Georgia-Arkansas football showdown
JT Daniels injury update: Georgia starts Stetson Bennett against Arkansas
Simmons Bank expanding presence in Memphis, west Little Rock; announces promotions
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Georgia vs. Arkansas score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights
College Gameday Picks Georgia v. Arkansas
Here are 10 Instagram-worthy spots in Fayetteville
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
3 finalists for director of new Phoenix police oversight office address community forum
Jimmy Jenkins - The Arizona Republic
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
The City of Phoenix hosted a virtual forum Thursday evening to vet the three finalists: Andrew Myerberg, Erin Ellison and Roger Smith.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Search for missing Arizona couple & son, 17, who disappeared on camping trip 3 weeks ago after leaving phones behind
Draconid And Orionid Meteors To Light Skies Over Arizona
Trump's Candidate for Arizona Governor Says She Would Not Have Certified Biden's Victory
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL