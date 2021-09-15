30+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Nicole Kottmann and Andy Abeyta join The Desert Sun as features editor and photojournalist
Garth Brooks Cancels Remainder of Shows Due to COVID
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Barron: Getting 'white-lighted' at the hitching post
Harriet Hageman: Trump endorses GOP challenger to Liz Cheney
Wyoming Weather setting records
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Governor Gordon: Biden’s federal overreach has gone too far
UW and Wyoming State Library partner to continue digitizing newspapers
Cheyenne Botanic Gardens – Conservatory, Children’s Village and More!
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Governor Gordon: Biden’s federal overreach has gone too far
UW and Wyoming State Library partner to continue digitizing newspapers
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis on Block Chain Technology
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Press Release: U.S. Gold Corp. Executes Agreement for Additional Land for the CK Gold Project in Wyoming
U.S. Gold Corp. Executes Agreement for Additional Land for the CK Gold Project in Wyoming
Relief on the way after seasonably hot & smoky conditions
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
30+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio
Mary Claire Patton - KSAT
9/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Many Texans appreciate the heat, I am not one of them. I know I live in one of the hottest states but I’m all for fall and I’m so glad it’s almost officially here.
Read Full Story on ksat.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lagoon Mania Spreads Across North Texas
Surprise! College Football Scores for Texas Teachers
Coyotes to play in 'Kraft Hockeyville' preseason game against Dallas
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL