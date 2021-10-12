4 dead, 38 wounded in Chicago shootings over holiday weekend
4 dead, 38 wounded in Chicago shootings over holiday weekend
Sun-Times Wire - Chicago Sun-Times
10/12/21
Three people are dead and 39 others — including five teens — have been wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening.
Read Full Story on chicago.suntimes.com
