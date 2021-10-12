424 jobs and $23 million of investment coming to Genesee County
424 jobs and $23 million of investment coming to Genesee County
Michael Nafso - ABC12
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Organizations in Flint and Genesee County are working to fill those jobs and helping employees with services like transportation and daycare
Read Full Story on abc12.com
