Lamar (2-4, 0-2) will host Central Arkansas (2-4, 0-1) at 6 p.m. inside Provost Umphrey Stadium, a venue that hasn’t been kind to the Cardinals this season. Here are five things to watch when Lamar hosts the Bears on Saturday night: Both teams need a win badly when they meet in Beaumont on Saturday — just ask Lamar head coach Blane Morgan.