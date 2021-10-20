7 more Mainers have died and another 649 coronavirus cases reported across the state
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Cajuns Offensive Line Named to Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll
DEBRA SHRIVER’S NEW BOOK AND HER NEW CAREER
At Long Last, McDonald's Is Testing This Burger In the U.S. Next Month
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
American Airlines posts $169 million profit on taxpayer help
Concerns about fair representation prevalent at first redistricting meeting
Jambalaya Jam happening in downtown Baton Rouge
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Prep Central: Sheldon boys dominate Umpqua Invitational cross country meet
Agropur, Hunger Task Force partner in food drive
South Alabama football notes: Kareem Walker’s return bolsters running back position
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Prep Central: Sheldon boys dominate Umpqua Invitational cross country meet
South Alabama football notes: Kareem Walker’s return bolsters running back position
Redistricting process begins with town hall meeting at ULM
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Prep Central: Sheldon boys dominate Umpqua Invitational cross country meet
Agropur, Hunger Task Force partner in food drive
Detective Jonathan Walker named SJSO Officer of the Third Quarter
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
7 more Mainers have died and another 649 coronavirus cases reported across the state
Christopher Burns - Bangor Daily News
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
That brings the total number of coronavirus cases reported across Maine to 99,256 and the death toll to 1,109.
Read Full Story on bangordailynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Outside agency recommends broad improvements in Maine's child welfare system
Probe details communication breakdowns and staffing challenges in Maine child welfare system
September home sales in Maine declined as prices continued sharp rise
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL