7 On Your Side: NJ storage customers will be allowed in their Ida-flooded units
7 On Your Side: NJ storage customers will be allowed in their Ida-flooded units
10/15/21
There was some welcome news Friday for nearly 200 customers of a New Jersey storage facility after 7 On Your Side took up their cause.
Read Full Story on abc7ny.com
