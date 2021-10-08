70 more COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia
70 more COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia
Bailey Brautigan - WOWKtv
10/8/21
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 11,926 active COVID-19 cases statewide. 70 more deaths have been reported
Read Full Story on wowktv.com
