70% of Arizona's Democratic primary voters disapprove of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: poll
Bryan Metzger - Business Insider on MSN.com
10/14/21
The poll also found that Sinema would lose overwhelmingly to a variety of potential Democratic challengers, including Rep. Ruben Gallego.
Arizona DL JB Brown no longer playing games for Wildcats in 2021 season
'Normal' is getting closer: Young children in Arizona could get COVID shots by next month. Here are 5 things to know.
Bigger than sports: Cardinals donate field, host camp at Mesquite High
