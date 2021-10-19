$70M suit: 14-year-old girl drowns at Hillsboro Parks & Rec
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Pheasants down 23 percent in the state
The all-time greatest college football players from each of the 50 states
Ritchie Bros. keeps rolling with US$41+ million Rocky Mountain Regional Event
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Gus Johnson Ford sold to Corwin Auto Group
Approval voting: An electoral reform NJ could lead with | Opinion
Chew on This: The Taco Depot opens third location
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
UND student dies in Monday plane crash; university halts flight training
Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
Gasoline prices up in North Dakota despite summer's end
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Recruiting retired staff, volunteers: 3 things North Dakota is doing to boost healthcare workforce
North Dakota Health Department seeks to augment health care workforce, citing 'unprecedented need'
Court news: Pelican Rapids man faces charges after Becker County crash
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
Growth Fund approves a 'quality of life' FlexPACE program for economic development
Dickinson State football riding hot streak behind a strong defense
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
$70M suit: 14-year-old girl drowns at Hillsboro Parks & Rec
$70M suit: 14-year-old girl drowns at Hillsboro Parks & Rec - Portland Tribune
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The family of Nabila Maazouz, a Liberty High School swimmer who died at SHARC, alleges negligence in wrongful death.
Read Full Story on pamplinmedia.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Oregon's Books Around the Corner Has New Location, New Focus
Two Springfield District 186 teachers could face termination over COVID vaccine mandate
2 running for mayor of Springfield
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL