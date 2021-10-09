87 Rescued From 'Near-Whiteout' Conditions During Utah Ultramarathon
87 Rescued From 'Near-Whiteout' Conditions During Utah Ultramarathon
Michael Levenson and Alyssa Lukpat - New York Times
10/9/21
The runners were participating in a 50-mile race when they were caught in 12 to 18 inches of snow in the Wasatch Mountain range north of Salt Lake City.
