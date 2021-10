Other runners were in shorts, she said. “I started shivering, but there was nothing we could do but get to the next aid station,” she said. “So we just kept moving.” Ms. Stowell, of Ogden, Utah, was among 87 ultramarathoners who were rescued on Saturday in the Wasatch Mountain range north of Salt Lake City after they were caught in 12 to 18 inches of snow and “near whiteout conditions,