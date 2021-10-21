A director of the Violence In Boston nonprofit has been charged with unemployment & mortgage fraud
A director of the Violence In Boston nonprofit has been charged with unemployment & mortgage fraud
Christopher Gavin - Boston.com
10/21/21
Clark Grant, of Violence In Boston, the anti-violence nonprofit founded by his wife, Monica Cannon-Grant, was arrested on Tuesday.
Read Full Story on boston.com
