A fall flourish: Idaho universities report enrollment increases
.
A fall flourish: Idaho universities report enrollment increases
Idaho Education News - KIVI Boise
10/21/21
Idaho’s three universities all reported enrollment increases for the fall — growth that nearly erases their pandemic-driven losses from 2020.
