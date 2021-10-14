A fish story that goes back millions of years: Kansas fisherman lands huge alligator gar
A fish story that goes back millions of years: Kansas fisherman lands huge alligator gar
Mike Snider - USA Today on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
A Kansas fisherman caught a rare predatory fish. Experts are wondering how the Alligator Gar, never seen in the state, got into one of its rivers.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
