A guide to coffee shops in Tuscaloosa ahead of National Coffee Day
A guide to coffee shops in Tuscaloosa ahead of National Coffee Day
Ken Roberts - Tuscaloosa News on MSN.com
9/28/21
Coffee shops have proliferated recently in Tuscaloosa, from expansion by Heritage House Coffee and Tea to new places like Monarch Espresso Bar.
