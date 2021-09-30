A local non-profit group is trying to make housing affordable in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Through the years image gallery
Target to Stop Selling Trading Cards in Stores
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bice: Multimillionaire U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson paid a mere $2,105 in state income taxes in 2017, despite making big bucks
Titans move to No. 8 in football rankings
Gov. Evers highlights locally-sourced program during stop at Hy-Vee
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Prevea, UW-Stout partner to provide on-campus care
What the Kenosha school board can teach us about democracy
Milton House to host Histories & Mysteries event
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Wisconsin is Double the National Average for Child Lead Poisoning
College football players are employees, according to labor memo
Legal advocacy team: Kenosha County Public Health cannot close schools; health officer concurs
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
UW-Parkside's FreshINK series returns with 'The Tourists'
I spent 13 years studying the fine art of haggling: here is what I learned
Rock star ‘Commander Cody’, former UW-Oshkosh teacher dead at 77
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
A local non-profit group is trying to make housing affordable in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
Syeda Abbas - 19 Action News on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Suspect accused of killing his own father breaks down in tears after facing brother in Elyria court
Read Full Story on cleveland19.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio Mixed Sale Set for Oct. 15
After Ohio State football's C.J. Stroud 'knocked the rust off,' Ryan Day confident he should play at Rutgers
Red Mile, Dayton hosts Grand Circuit this week
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL