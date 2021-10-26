A man from Georgia blew most of his COVID-19 small business loan on a $58,000 Pokémon card, prosecutors say
A man from Georgia blew most of his COVID-19 small business loan on a $58,000 Pokémon card, prosecutors say
Grace Dean - YAHOO!News
10/26/21
Federal prosecutors say Vinath Oudomsine lied about the size of his business, and then spent most of his loan on a collectable card.
Read Full Story on businessinsider.com
