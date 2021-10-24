A Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta village is installing wind turbines that will power half the community
A Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta village is installing wind turbines that will power half the community
KYUK - Bethel - KTOO
10/24/21
By turning to wind energy, Kwethluk will burn 50% less diesel and reduce residents’ electric bills by up to half.
