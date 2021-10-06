Abbeville wedding leads to COVID-19 outbreak, Louisiana Department of Health says
Abbeville wedding leads to COVID-19 outbreak, Louisiana Department of Health says
Ashley White, The Daily Advertiser - The Daily Advertiser
10/6/21
A September wedding attended by about 150 people in Abbeville led to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Louisiana Department of Health said.
