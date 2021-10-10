Aces men's soccer nets first win in comeback victory over Bradley
Aces men's soccer nets first win in comeback victory over Bradley
Aaron Hancock - 14 NEWS
10/10/21
Behind an impressive and resilient second-half performance, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team stormed back for a 2-1 win over Bradley on Saturday afternoon
Read Full Story on 14news.com
