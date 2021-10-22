Adams County Emergency Management stresses importance of driving safety in cold weather
Adams County Emergency Management stresses importance of driving safety in cold weather
Hailey Mach - KSNB Local4 on MSN.com
10/22/21
Frost, ice and snow had already been reported in Nebraska this year — and for central Nebraska, that weather is right around the corner.
Read Full Story on ksnblocal4.com
