Adhera Therapeutics Expands Relationship with Melior Pharmaceuticals I, Adds NASH and Pulmonary Inflammation to Portfolio of Target Indications
Adhera has an exclusive license agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals I, pursuant to which Adhera is advancing MLR-1023 (tolimidone) into Phase 2 trials for Type 1 diabetesThe agreement has been expanded to allow Adhera to continue completed research of MLR-1023 for the areas of NASH and pulmonary inflammationAdhera intends to explore abbreviated developmental pathways for these indications leveraging years of clinical data showing MLR-1023 is safe and well-tolerated Baton Rouge,