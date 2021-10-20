Adhera has an exclusive license agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals I, pursuant to which Adhera is advancing MLR-1023 (tolimidone) into Phase 2 trials for Type 1 diabetesThe agreement has been expanded to allow Adhera to continue completed research of MLR-1023 for the areas of NASH and pulmonary inflammationAdhera intends to explore abbreviated developmental pathways for these indications leveraging years of clinical data showing MLR-1023 is safe and well-tolerated Baton Rouge,