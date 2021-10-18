Advisories issued as snow, wind return to Utah to start the week
Advisories issued as snow, wind return to Utah to start the week
Carter Williams, KSL.com - KSL
10/18/21
A storm system is moving into Utah from the west and is expected to affect all parts of Utah, but most of the precipitation is forecast for the northern part of the state.
