After five-day manhunt, authorities catch suspect in killing of Florida deputy
After five-day manhunt, authorities catch suspect in killing of Florida deputy
Rebekah Riess and Steve Almasy, CNN - CNN on MSN.com
9/28/21
The suspect in the killing of Deputy Josh Moyers has been apprehended after a five-day manhunt in northeast Florida, the Nassau County sheriff said Tuesday.
Read Full Story on cnn.com
