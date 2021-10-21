Alabama cops find swallowed shotgun shell in abdomen of arrested man, send him to hospital instead of jail
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
LIVE WWE CROWN JEWEL RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS
U.S. Capitol riot inspires theme for popular West Hartford Halloween house
What do an original rainbow flag, a life-size photo of Marsha P. Johnson, and the gavel that ended ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ have in common?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The best Connecticut sports betting app promos this weekend
Putin says new pipeline could quickly pump more gas to EU
Is your family trick or treating this year? Parents weigh in
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Connecticut vs. Middle Tenn. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The horse bit and bridle kicked off ancient empires - a new giant dataset tracks the societal factors that drove military technology
'I'm new at this:' Fort Bend ISD trustee denies allegations in board rebuke, rejects call for resignation
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Connecticut vs. Middle Tenn. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The horse bit and bridle kicked off ancient empires - a new giant dataset tracks the societal factors that drove military technology
'I'm new at this:' Fort Bend ISD trustee denies allegations in board rebuke, rejects call for resignation
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
2021 Fall Foliage Peak Map: When Leaves Are Best In Connecticut
College football in Connecticut this weekend: UConn looks for back-to-back wins; Yale hosts Penn
West Hartford Police Welcome 4 New Officers
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Alabama cops find swallowed shotgun shell in abdomen of arrested man, send him to hospital instead of jail
Theresa Braine - New York Daily News on MSN.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Cops in Alabama were surprised during the body scan of a would-be prisoner to find a shotgun shell in his abdomen.
Read Full Story on nydailynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Man Who Swallowed Mobile Phone Waited Six Months Before Approaching Doctors
Nick Saban has viral moment with baby during Alabama press conference
KuCoin Exchange Introduces Social Trading Features on Its Mobile App
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL