Alabama Gov. Ivey approves COVID-19 relief funds for prison construction
Alabama Gov. Ivey approves COVID-19 relief funds for prison construction
Alabama Gov. Ivey approves COVID-19 relief funds for prison construction - UPI.com
10/2/21
Alabama will build new prisons with federal COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars under a bill signed by the state's Republican governor.
Read Full Story on upi.com
