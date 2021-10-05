Alabama Hospitals See Surplus in ICU Beds After Seeing -120 Last Month
Alabama Hospitals See Surplus in ICU Beds After Seeing -120 Last Month
Mattie Davis - Alabama News Network
10/5/21
As the Delta variant spread throughout the late summer, at one point Alabama hospitals were down -120 ICU beds. However, as of October 5, we now have a surplus of 107 beds.
