Alabama leaders release statements on execution of Willie B. Smith III
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
South Jersey things to do: Concerts, lighthouses, festivals, haunted cruise, Trolls, cars
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
South Jersey things to do: Concerts, lighthouses, festivals, haunted cruise, Trolls, cars
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Kunming Declaration Sets Path Toward a More Just Global Biodiversity Framework
Merrick Garland’s Steve Bannon problem
Stefanik commands large fundraising lead in NY-21 campaign
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Woman accused of threatening judge over ballot review suit
Kunming Declaration Sets Path Toward a More Just Global Biodiversity Framework
Coast Guard had earlier notice about California oil spill
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Talk your trash but just don’t throw any onto the field
Local football teams have eyes on state playoffs
South Korea says North Korea fired projectile to sea
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Alabama leaders release statements on execution of Willie B. Smith III
WVTM 13 Digital - WVTM 13 on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Alabama carried out its first execution since March 2020 Thursday night as 52-year-old Willie B. Smith III was executed by lethal injection.
Read Full Story on wvtm13.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
USA student's glass pumpkin patch fundraiser was a huge success!
Booster shot eligibility expands to more Alabama residents
Bryant-Denny Stadium now offering mobile ordering for concessions; what are the pros and cons?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL