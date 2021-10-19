Alabama lost top 3 scorers but Curry said rebuilt Tide is deeper
Alabama lost top 3 scorers but Curry said rebuilt Tide is deeper
Michael Casagrande |
[email protected]
- al.com
10/19/21
Alabama women's basketball made its first NCAA tournament since 1999 but lost its top three scorers. Now a team with four Power 5 transfers will bring a new look to the program.
Read Full Story on al.com
